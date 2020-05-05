Coronavirus lockdown: Andhra government to begin Land Registrations from today

After lifting the ban on the sale of liquor in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken yet another crucial decision as part of restricting lockdown in the state. The decision was made to start the land registrations in the state from today. However, the registrations would begin in green and orange zones, leaving containment zones. The government has made it clear that the registrations are done according to guidelines issued by the centre and directed that the regulations apply to the employees who come to the registrar's office as well as those who come for registration. Even those who come to the registrar's office must wear masks.

The government has advised the registrars to permit those who come first for registration. Also, recommended sanitizing the office premises and clean of biometric machines that are used for employee attendance. It was decided that the registrations would begin at village secretariats. Since the governments have lost revenue last month and a half due to a lockdown, it is now in the process of generating revenues by allowing registrations.

Earlier, as part of the lockdown restrictions, the government has started the sale of liquor in the state on Monday, which fetched more than 40 crore rupees to the government. However, it has got severe criticism due to the people not following the social distancing.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have increased by 67 of 10,292 samples tested in the last 24 hours with one new case reported in Chittoor, 19 in Guntur, 4 in Kadapa, 12 in Krishna, 25 in Kurnool, and 6 cases in Visakhapatnam respectively. The number of positive cases in the state increased to 1650 with 524 recovered cases and 33 fatalities. Currently, 1093 people are being treated in hospitals.