Coronavirus: Milk container special train to leave Renigunta to New Delhi today

Tirupati: A milk special train consisting of six milk containers carrying around 2.40 lakh liters of milk has been getting ready to leave from the Renigunta junction to New Delhi. Generally, on average every month around 80 milk containers having the varying capacity of either 40000 or 44600 liters are moved by different weekly or daily express trains from Renigunta to New Delhi.

With the stoppage of all passenger trains, the supply of milk also has been stopped for the past few days. Considering the necessity of supplying this essential commodity, the south-central railway has taken a special interest and requested permission to run an exclusive milk tanker special train to New Delhi. Officials swung into action for preparatory works in making the milk tankers fit for loading with all necessary safety precautions and have been loading the tanker with milk.