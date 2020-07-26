Coronavirus patients to get better amenities in Tirupati: TUDA chief Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: The Covid coordination committee led by TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has expressed its commitment to provide better care for the patients by improving the amenities in SVIMS state Covid hospital.

He held a meeting with the doctors in SVIMS on Sunday. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, TUDA vice-chairman S Harikrishna, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and others were present in the meeting.



Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy said the committee has decided to provide congenial atmosphere in the hospital for Covid patients. Apart from the linen every day, it was decided to provide TVs in every ward so that patients get rid of their loneliness there. Steps have been taken to provide books to patients with the cooperation of TTD and Ramakrishna Mutt.

SVIMS authorities have mentioned about the delay in data entry process for Covid testing, the delay taking place in Govinda Dhamam gas crematorium and the need for freezers in mortuary for which the TUDA chairman has reacted positively. SVIMS Registrar Dr Sreedhar Babu, Dr P Raviraju, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Yugandhar, Dr Madan Mohan Reddy and Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi were present.