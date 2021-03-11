Coronavirus update: 174 fresh cases and two deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh on March 11

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been hiked in the last twenty-four hours on Thursday. Among the tests conducted for 47,803 samples, as many as 174 people were tested positive. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,91,178 while 7,179 victims have lost their lives across the state with two deaths in Chittoor.

Meanwhile, 78 people in the state have fully recovered in the last twenty-fourtwenty-four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,82,841 while there are 1158 active cases in the state.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 60 cases and zero cases in Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,542 in East Godavari and the lowest in 41,172 in Vizianagaram.







