Coronavirus update: 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally mounts to 1403

Coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in Andhra Pradesh from the past week. The rise in the number of cases is attributed to increase in the conduction of tests. In the latest development, the state has reported 71 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1403. The state nodal officer has released the media health bulletin on Monday. According to bulletin, 43 cases were registered in Kurnool district, 10 in Krishna district, 4 each in Guntur and Kadapa, 3 each in Anantapur and Chittoor and 2 each in Nellore and East Godavari. The total number of active cases stands 1051

Kurnool district tops the list with 386 positive cases followed by Guntur district 287 and Krishna 246 respectively. Vizianagaram district has not reported a single case. A total of 321 people have been discharged from hospitals across the state and 31 people have died of coronavirus.

As many as 6497 samples were tested in the past twenty-four hours and the cumulative of 94,558 samples were tested till April 30. With this the state ranks first in conducting the COVID-19 tests. The media bulletin released by the state nodal officer reads, "71 out of 6497 samples tested in the past 24 hours.. Total positive cases: 1403, Active cases: 1051, Discharged: 321, Deceased: 31,"



