Coronavirus update: 9652 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally moves to 3,06,261

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 3 lakh on Tuesday along with 9652 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24-hour. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 306261. Meanwhile, 88 people died within 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 2,820. In the last 24 hours, 14 died in Chittoor, 11 in Prakasam, 9 in Anantapur, 9 in Guntur, 9 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore, 6 in West Godavari, 5 in Srikakulam, 5 in Visakhapatnam, 5 in Vijayanagaram, 4 in East Godavari, 3 in Krishna and one in Kadapa.

On the other hand, as per the district-wise data, East Godavari recorded the highest number of 1396 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours followed by Chittoor 990, Visakhapatnam 928, Guntur 895, Kurnool 830, West Godavari 805, Kadapa 755, Prakasam 725, Nellore 684, Vijayanagaram 513, Anantapur 445, Srikakulam 405, Krishna 281 corona positive cases were reported respectively.

According to health bulletin released on Tuesday, 56,090 coronavirus samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over a 24-hour period. The state government has announced that 29,61,611 corona tests have been done in the state so far. So far 2,18,311 people in the state have recovered from the coronavirus along with 9211 new recoveries on Monday. There are currently 85,130 people receiving treatment in the state.



