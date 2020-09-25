Coronavirus update Andhra: 7073 new cases reported, tally mounts to 6,61,458

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have started declining from the last week, which is a sigh of relief for the administration and the people. From the last couple of days around 7000 odd cases reported in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, in the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the state has reported 7073 new Coronavirus cases as on Friday taking the tally to 6,61,458 cases and the death toll has reached to 5606 with 48 new deaths on Thursday. As per the bulletin, the eight members each in Chittoor and Prakasam, six in Anantapur, five each in Krishna and West Godavari, three each in Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, two each in East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool and one in Srikakulam respectively.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has also been increased with 8695 new discharges on Thursday with a cumulative of 5,88,169 recoveries and on the other hand, 67683 active cases who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals. The state has conducted 54,47,496 tests across the state, which is the ten per cent of the total population in Andhra Pradesh.

As far as district-wise data is concerned, East Godavari has registered the highest number of cases with 1031 new cases accumulating to 93173 cases followed by West Godavari with 931 new cases to 62,582, Prakasam 806 to 45443, Chittoor 713 to 58,268, Guntur 533 new cases to 52,316, Nellore 459 new cases to 50027, Anantapur 456 new cases to 56216, Srikakulam 430 new cases to 37,784, Krishna 423 new cases to 25,704, Vizianagaram 378 new cases to 33359, Kadapa 368 new cases to 41,852, Visakhapatnam 340 to 48,589, Kurnool 205 new cases to 55250 cases respectively.





