Coronavirus update Andhra Pradesh: 5210 new cases reported in taking tally to 7,55,727

Coronavirus update in AP: The Coronavirus pandemic is gradually declining in Andhra Pradesh with less number of cases reported. According to the latest health bulletin released by the state, 75,517 samples were tested and as many as 5,210 were tested positive for Coronavirus, which brings the number of covid infections in the state to 7,55,727. In the last 24 hours, 30 people died with eight in Prakasam district, four in Chittoor, three in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kadapa, two each in Krishna and Anantapur, one each in Srikakulam and Guntur taking thr death toll to 6,224.

Meanwhile, out of the total cases, 7,03,208 members have recovered from the dreadful virus including 5508 people recovering from covid on Sunday. At present, there are 46,295 active cases. So far 65,69,616 samples have been tested across the state.

As far as district-wise data is concerned, West Godavari has registered highest number of cases with 786 and rest of the district's data as follows East Godavari 701, Prakasam 362, Chittoor 713, Guntur 431, Nellore 288, Anantapur 311, Srikakulam 212, Krishna 462, Vizianagaram 161, Kadapa 418, Visakhapatnam 190, Kurnool 175 cases respectively.