Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh receives yet another 2 lakh Covishield vaccine doses

In a curb to the coronavirus second wave, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking al measures to control the spread of coronavirus. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has sought the vaccine doses from centre and in return the vaccine doses have been sent to the state in phased manner. In the latest development, another 2 lakh vaccine doses have reached Andhra Pradesh as part of the corona vaccination program.

Doses of the covid vaccine arrived at Gannavaram Airport this morning. Covishield vaccines have reached Gannavaram Airport from Pune and later it was shifted to the state vaccine storage center at Gannavaram by road. The vaccines will be rolled out to districts following medical authorities directives.

Meanwhile, the cases have been mounting with a rapid speed. About 8987 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Tuesday morning taking the total number of cases to 9,68,000 cases. The health bulletin released by the state also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 35 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7472. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 3116 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,15,626 and the active cases stands at 53,889.

According to district wise data, Nellore district has topped the list reporting 1347 cases followed by 1344 Srikakulam and 1202 in Guntur respectively.