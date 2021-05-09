Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 22,164 new cases and 92 deaths

Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Sunday, as many as 22,164 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,05,494 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 12,87,603 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 92 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours taking the total deaths to 8,707 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 18,832 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours. The active cases stands at 1,90,632 till date.



Going by the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest 2844 cases followed by 2206 in Visakhapatnam, 2169 in Chittoor respectively.









