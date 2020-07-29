Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports massive 10,093 new cases, tally moves to 1,20,390

In the latest media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Wednesday, as many as 10093 new coronavirus have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 1,20,390. According to the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, 2784 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 65 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 55,406 people have been discharged and 1213 people have died so far while as many as 63,781 patients are taking the treatment at various COVID hospitals. When it comes to tests, 70,584 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 37,199 rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health said that it has conducted 18,20,009 coronavirus tests in Andhra Pradesh till now.

East Godavari district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1676 cases followed by Anantapur 1371, Guntur 1124, Kurnool 1091, Visakhapatnam 841, Chittoor 819, West Godavari 779, Kadapa 734, Nellore 608, Srikakulam 496, Krishna 259, Prakasam 242, Vizianagaram 53 respectively.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts is as follows with 14 in East Godavari, 8 in Anantapur, 7 in Vizianagaram, 6 in Chittoor, 5 each in Kurnool and Chittoor, 4 each in Krishna and Prakasam, 3 each in Guntur and Kadapa, 2 each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts.



