Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports massive 10,376 new cases, tally moves to 1,40, 933

In the latest media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Friday, as many as 10,376 new coronavirus have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 1,40,933. According to the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, 3822 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 68 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 63,864 people have been discharged and 1349 people have died so far while as many as 74,720 patients are taking the treatment at various COVID hospitals. When it comes to tests, 61,699 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 35,024 rapid antigen tests and 26,675 VRDL, Truant and NACO. The Department of Health said that it has conducted 19,51, 776 coronavirus tests in Andhra Pradesh till now.

Anantapur district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1387 cases followed by East Godavari 1215, Kurnool 1124, Visakhapatnam 983, West Godavari 956, Guntur 906, Nellore 861, Kadapa 646, Prakasam 406, Srikakulam 402, Vizianagaram 388, Krishna 313 respectively.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts is as follows with 13 in Guntur, 9 in Anantapur, 8 in Kurnool, 7 each Chittoor and East Godavari, 6 in Prakasam 5 in Visakhapatnam, 4 each in Nellore and Srikakulam, 2 in West Godavari, 1 each Kadapa Krishna and Vizianagaram.



