Coronavirus update: AP registers 111 new cases, takes tally to 8,87,349

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has decreased compared to yesterday. As many as 111 cases have been reported in the state taking the tally to 8,87,349 cases. According to the health bulletin released by state medical department on Wednesday, two deaths have been reported in the last twenty-four hours, which takes the total death toll to 7150 including one death each in Anantapur and West Godavari.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Wednesday was at 97 with which the total recoveries moves to 8,78,828 while the total active cases remained at 1369. The state has so far conducted 1,29,42,153 tests including 33,808 on Wednesday.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district has reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 19 cases and the lowest in Vizianagaram with zero cases. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,219 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,128 in Vizianagaram.