Coronavirus update: AP registers 139 new cases and zero deaths, takes tally to 8,86,557

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have once again fall down on Thursday with less than two hundred cases. The state medical and health department has released the health bulletin a while ago.

According to the bulletin, as many as 139 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of cases to 8,86,557. Meanwhile, the death toll has remained at 7142 without new deaths on Thursday.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Thursday is 254 with which the total recoveries moves to 8,77,883 while the total active cases remained at 1522. The state has so far conducted1,27,39,648 tests including 49,483 on Thursday.

As per the district-wise data, Krishna district has reported the highest number of cases with 35 cases and the lowest in Srikakulam with three cases.



