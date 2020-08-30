Coronavirus update: AP reports 10,603 new cases taking the tally to 4,24,767

The number of coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day. On Sunday another 10,603 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 88 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, coronavirus tests were performed on 63,077 people in the past 24 hours and 10,603 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,24,767

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 88 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 3884. In the last 24 hours, 14 died in Nellore district, 12 in Chittoor, 9 in Kadapa, 7 each in An, Anantapur and West Godavari, 6 each in East Godavari 5 each in Krishna, Kurnool, and Vizianagaram 4 each in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Prakasam. and Sri Gulam in Chittoor, 7 each in Kadapa and West Godavari, 6each in Anantapur, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, 5 in Guntur, 4 each in Srikakulam, Krishna and Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said on Sunday that as many a 9067 people had completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 4,24,767 positive cases registered across the state, 3,21,754 were discharged and 99,129 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in East Godavari district with more than 50,000 corona cases that have been reported in this district alone. East Godavari has the highest number of positive cases in the state with 58,020 so far.







