Coronavirus update: AP reports 10,621 new cases taking tally to 3,93,090

The number of coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day with increase in number of coronavirus tests. On Thursday, another 10,621 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 91 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Thursday, coronavirus tests were performed on 61,300 people in the past 24 hours and 10,621 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,93,090.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 91 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 3,633. In the last 24 hours, 13 people were died in Kurnool district, 11 in Nellore, 10 in East Godavari, 9 in Chittoor, 7 each in Kadapa and West Godavari, 6 each in Anantapur, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, 5 in Guntur, 4 each in Srikakulam, Krishna and Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said on Thursday that 8528 people had completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 3,93,090 positive cases registered across the state, 2,95,248 were discharged and 94,209 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in East Godavari district with more than 50,000 corona cases have been reported in this district alone. East Godavari has the highest number of positive cases in the state with 54,646 so far. Andhra Pradesh has the second highest number of corona virus active cases in the country after Maharashtra.



