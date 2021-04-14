Coronavirus update: AP reports 4157 new positive cases and 18 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing at an alarming rate with more than 3000 cases per day thus increase in the active cases. According to the state health bulletin released by the government on Wednesday, as many as 4157 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Wednesday morning.

The total number of cases have mounted to 9,37,049 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7339 with 18 deaths on a single day, which is all time high. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths in the last week.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have been but slow and 1606 more people recovered in the state till Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 9,01,327. The active cases stands at 28,383.

The state has so far conducted 1.56 crore tests including 35,732 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, East Godavari topped the list reporting 617 cases followed by 517 in Chittoor and 522 in Chittoor.

The state has received 4.40 Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin doses on Tuesday and the process of vaccination picked up its momentum on Wednesday.







