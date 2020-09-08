Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: 10,601 New Cases Reported Taking The Tally To 5,17,094

The coronavirus epidemic has flared up again in Andhra Pradesh. Although corona virus-positive cases appeared to have decreased slightly on Monday, many cases were reported again on Tuesday. Giving a gap of one day, more than 10 thousand corona cases were reported again. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, 70,993 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 10,601 were positively diagnosed. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 5,17,094.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus deaths in the state also rose slightly on Tuesday. Another 73 people died of the coronavirus on Tuesday, which brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 4,560. Also in the last 24 hours, 10 people were affected in Guntur district, eight in Anantapur, eight in Chittoor, seven in Kadapa, seven in Prakasam, six in Nellore, five in East Godavari, five in Krishna, five in West Godavari, two in Srikakulam and two in Kurnool. One died in Vizianagaram districts respectively.

On the other hand, the medical health department said on Tuesday that 11,691 people had completely recovered from the corona epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 5,17,094 positive cases registered across the state, 4,15,765 were discharged and 96,769 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is spreading in East Godavari district. Nearly 70,000 positive cases were reported in this district alone. Including Tuesday, East Godavari had the highest number of corona positives at 69,686 in the state so far.