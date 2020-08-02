Coronavirus update in AP, 8555 new cases reported taking tally to 1,55,764

In the latest media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Friday, as many as 8,555 new coronavirus have been reported in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1,55,764. According to the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, 6272 persons have recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 67 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 82886 people have been discharged and 1474 people have died so far while as many as 74,404 patients are taking the treatment at various covid hospitals. When it comes to tests, 52,834 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 19,155 rapid antigen tests and 36,679 VRDL, Trunat and NACO.

Vishakapatnam district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1227 cases in total. As per bulletin, district wise cases are here with East Godavari 930, Kurnool 996, Visakhapatnam 1227, West Godavari 550, Guntur 639, Nellore 448, Kadapa 396, Prakasam 384, Srikakulam 492, Vizianagaram 637, Krishna 379, Chittoor 781 and Anantapur 696 respectively.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts are as follows with 8 in Guntur, 2 in Anantapur, 6 in Kurnool, 3 in Chittoor, 7 in East Godavari, 4 in Prakasam, 7 in Visakhapatnam, 6 in Nellore, 5 in Srikakulam, 2 in West Godavari, 3 in Kadapa, 11 in Krishna and 3 in Vizianagaram.



