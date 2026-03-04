Nallamilli appointed as AP Convenor for SIR

Rajamahendravaram: Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy has been appointed as the Andhra Pradesh State Convenor for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme being undertaken by the Election Commission of India.

The appointment places the legislator in charge of coordinating the SIR exercise in the State as part of a five-member committee from Andhra Pradesh.

According to party sources, the invitation to attend a key meeting scheduled on the 7th of this month at the BJP National Office in New Delhi was extended by State BJP president Madhav.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the BJP national president Nitin Navin.

Reddy, who represents Anaparthi constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2024 general elections after leaving the Telugu Desam Party. Since then, he has been actively associated with implementing national-level programmes of the party. Party leaders said his organisational skills and commitment to carrying out directives from the central leadership earned him recognition at the national level. His inclusion in a key national committee is being viewed as a mark of confidence reposed in him by the party high command.

BJP cadres in East Godavari district have welcomed his appointment, stating that it will strengthen the party’sorganisational presence in the State and enhance coordination with the nationalleadership during the SIR process.