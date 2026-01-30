Corporate entities should extend support to wildlife conservation

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan called for corporate organisations to come forward to extend support to wildlife conservation efforts.

As part of his tour to Visakhapatnam, the Deputy CM visited Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and emphasised that every individual should take the responsibility for animal conservation as it is crucial for the ecosystem balance and sustainability.

Marking the Deputy CM mother’s birthday, Pawan Kalyan adopted two giraffes at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and assured that he would bear the entire annual maintenance cost for the period.

Pawan Kalyan inspected the hippopotamus, black bear, tiger, butterfly park and lion enclosures, interacted with zoo officials on animal care practices and fed the elephants and giraffes.

The deputy CM inaugurated a newly-constructed bear enclosure, toured multiple animal enclosures, and reviewed arrangements with zoo authorities regarding animal care and maintenance.

After touring the Butterfly Park, Pawan Kalyan appreciated the dedicated efforts taken for butterfly conservation.

He stressed that zoos play a vital role in protecting biodiversity and appreciated the zoo authorities for maintaining a natural habitat for the animals, promoting wildlife conservation and building public awareness.

He enquired about the details of the facilities currently provided for the care of the animals in the zoo and discussed with the forest department officials the possibilities for further development of the zoo park.

“In our country, zoos play a very significant role in wildlife conservation. They are protecting endangered species facilitating a peaceful environment and hundreds of wild animals and birds live in a pleasant ambience in the Visakhapatnam Zoo Park,” the Deputy CM stated.

Also, Pawan Kalyan inaugurated ‘Kambalakonda Nagaravanam’ at Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park.