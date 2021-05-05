Corporator Bola Padmavathi dies of covid-19 in Kadapa, MP Avinash Reddy expresses condolences to kin

Bola Padmavati (61), corporator of Kadapa 22nd Division died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at RIMS, where she had been struggling with Coronavirus for last week. She was elected as a councilor on behalf of the Congress six times in the history of Kadapa Municipal Corporation and served as the Municipal Chairperson in-charge before 2004.

She has served as a corporator three times in a row since Kadapa was formed as a municipal corporation in 2005 and was elected as a corporator on behalf of the Congress for once and twice on behalf of the YSRCP. She took part in many initiations, dharnas and agitations at the call of the YSR Congress Party. Thus, efforts were made to strengthen the party. She is the District President of the Besta Association and is currently the Honorary President of the Association.



Deputy CM Amzath Basha and Mayor Suresh Babu mourned the death of corporator Bola Padmavati and expressed condolences to family members. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy expressed shock over the death of corporator Bola Padmavati. Over the course of two or three days, she consulted several doctors in RIMS to provide better treatment, but to no avail, Bola Padmavati, a senior leader, died of coronavirus.

