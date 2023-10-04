Corruption allegations against Chandrababu are irrelevant: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that it is a fact that the false cases against the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by the political vendetta and conspiracies of the state government will be dismissed soon and that Chandrababu will come out like a washed pearl.

Srinivasa Rao came to Rajahmundry from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Here he visited Chandrababu's wife Bhuvaneswari in Vidyanagar. Later speaking, everyone knows that no matter what programme is undertaken, Chandrababu will consider all aspects and make the right decision without any irregularity. Chandrababu is a visionary leader with a long political history of 45 years, he said. He added that it is the misfortune of the people that this state is in the hands of Jagan Reddy, who has been in jail for 16 months for financial crimes.

He said that people are strongly opposed to the government's way of implicating Chandrababu in illegal cases and sending him to jail, and all are showing sympathy due to Chandrababu's age, personality, and the good deeds he has done. It is a fact that TDP will win the next election, he opined. It is said that Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari and Lokesh's wife Brahmani are getting a good response from the public for their protests.