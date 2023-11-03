Cost effective power supply govt priority: K Vijayanand

Vijayawada: AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) under Energy department conducted final validation workshop here on Thursday to finalise the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP). The plan will achieve energy savings of 3.88 million ton of oil equivalent (MTOE) by 2030 as part of efforts to contribute to the country’s objective of net zero emissions by 2070.

The APSECM with the support of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) engaged by Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India organised the one-day workshop at Vidyut Soudha.

Special Chief Secretary, Energy K Vijayanand and various HODs/secretaries of key stakeholder departments including Industries, Transport, DISCOMs, Municipal Administration, Pollution Control Board, Agriculture, Housing, Fisheries, Town and Country Planning were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayanand said that the Government of India has set an ambitious target of 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030, for which all the States, including Andhra Pradesh have to prepare state energy efficiency action plans to identify the energy saving targets.

As per the report of CII, the SEEAP aims to generate awareness at a mass level and provide strategies to the focus sectors of Industry, Transport, Agriculture & Fisheries and Building Sector to create a market potential of approximately Rs 8,000 crore in the energy efficiency sector and plays a crucial role to meet the State energy savings target.

Further, it is anticipated to contribute to a reduction of 8 Million ton of CO2 in the moderate scenario and 12 Million ton of CO2 in the ambitious scenario in terms of CO2 emissions by FY 2031.

Energy efficiency & energy conservation plays a significant role in achieving cost effective power, energy security and also reducing environment pollution.

CEO, APSECM BAVP Kumara Reddy said that as per the proposed SEEAP, APSECM in coordination with state departments shall identify the energy saving potential of the State and focus on energy efficiency related investments which will help to improve energy performance in key sectors, boost economy, create employment and contribute for environmental protection.

APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director, Vigilance & Security B Malla Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of APCPDCL, J Padma Janardhana Reddy, Principal Counsellor, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Ms Nisha Jayaram and others were present.