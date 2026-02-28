Council deadlock deepens over ‘disputed note’ in Tirumala laddu row

Vijayawada: The controversy over the alleged adulteration of ghee in the Tirumala laddu took a dramatic turn in the Legislative Council as a disputed letter purportedly issued in the name of Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju triggered a fresh political storm for the last two days.

The row began when YSRCP members sought a short discussion on the Tirumala laddu issue involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Matters escalated after treasury bench members circulated a note claiming that the Chairman had written to the government requesting a comprehensive statement on the issue.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav on Thursday read out portions of the communication in the House on Thursday, stating that the subject would be taken up as a short discussion on February 26 and that 150 copies of detailed notes in English and Telugu had been sought for circulation. He argued that since the Council had officially communicated with the government, he was prepared to make a statement and questioned how the Chairman could later disown a letter bearing official credentials.

However, Chairman Moshen Raju categorically denied issuing any such directive. He described the document as a routine procedural communication from the Secretariat seeking background notes and said it had not been brought to his notice. He accused treasury members of misrepresenting it as his approval for a ministerial statement.

The confrontation centred on whether a government statement could precede a short discussion. The Chairman ruled that under Council rules, the member who sought the discussion must initiate it, after which the government could respond. TDP members strongly objected, insisting that the government had the right to present its version first.

Leader of the Opposition botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday accused the ruling party of attempting to “bulldoze” the Chair and undermine established conventions. Outside the House, Keshav countered that the Opposition was creating disruption to avoid hearing the government’s response.

On Friday, minister K Atchannaidu reiterated that the government was ready for a detailed debate for as many days as required. The Chairman, in a detailed statement, termed it “regrettable” that attempts were made to conduct Question Hour despite it being deferred and objected to what he described as baseless allegations against him.

As soon as proceedings began on Friday morning, the Chairman rejected an adjournment motion moved by YSRCP members, triggering protests at the podium. He stated that a false document had been presented during the short discussion on the previous day, drawing objections from Atchannaidu, who said he had immense respect for the Chair and was ready for discussion.

Amid uproar, the House was adjourned. When it reconvened briefly, the Chairman announced that the Council stood adjourned until the 4th of next month and left the chamber.

With tempers running high and no substantive debate yet underway, the procedural impasse has added a new dimension to the already sensitive Tirumala laddu controversy.