Countdown begins for launch of ISRO's PSLV C-49 satellite tomorrow at Sriharikota

The ISRO is preparing for another historic launch of PSLV C-49 rocket into space from Sriharikota at 3 hours 2 minutes on Saturday afternoon while the countdown began at 1.02 pm today. Ten satellites will be launched into space by the PSLV C-49 rocket. In addition to the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, ISRO will launch 9 other foreign satellites as well. Already ISRO chairman, scientists have reached Sriharikota SHAR. In this context, security arrangements have been made at the Sriharikota Rocket Launch Center. ISRO does not allow anyone other than scientists in the coronavirus background. This is the 51st launch in the PSLV series and the 76th launch from SHAR. While it is the first launch from SHAR this year. Scientists are overcoming the coronavirus challenges and launching the PSLV-C49 carrier.



The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced that the PSLV C49 will be launched from the first test site at Sriharikota SHAR at 3.02 pm tomorrow. In this context, a team of ISRO scientists conducted special pujas for today's prototype rocket at the Tirumala Temple. Through this satellite, ISRO is launching 9 small satellites from into space. including the Indian Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-01).

ISRO has unveiled the latest Earth Observation Satellite to study agriculture, forestry and natural disasters. The experiment was originally scheduled for March 12, 2020. However all arrangements have been made to perform on Saturday due to the coronavirus lockdown.