Countdown begins for launch of PSLV C54 satellite from SHAR in Tirupati

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has completed the preparations to conduct the countdown for PSLV C54 satellite carrier from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Tirupati district at 10.26 am on Friday. After the countdown of 25.30 hours continued, everything will be ready to launch the PSLV C54 rocket at 11.56 am on Saturday.



Regarding this launch, a Mission Readiness Review (MRR) meeting was held under the chairmanship of MRR Committee Chairman BN Suresh at Brahma Prakash Hall in SHAR on Thursday. Under the leadership of Lab Chairman Armugam Rajarajan, the rocket was inspected and launch rehearsals were carried out as the final phase.

Later, the countdown time was officially announced at 10.26 am on Friday and the launch time was 11.56 am on Saturday. Nine satellites will be sent into orbit through this launch. In this, ISRO's EOS-06 satellite and eight satellites are commercially launched.

After the countdown starts at 10.26 am on Friday, the fourth stage of the rocket and the second stage will be filled with liquid fuel. This is the 87th launch from SHAR. PSLV is the 56th launch in the rocket series. PSLV XL version is the 24th launch.

ISRO Chairman S. Somnath will reach Sriharikota from Bangalore Space Center headquarters on Friday. He will personally monitor the countdown for the PSLV C54 rocket by carrying out further inspections.