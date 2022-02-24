Countdown for creation of new districts begins amid discontent

Anantapur: The countdown for the establishment of new district headquarter with Puttaparthi as the new district has begun with the government announcing a roadmap for the creation of new districts by April 2.

Already District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has been visiting Puttaparthi to identify space for the establishment of new collectorate and departmental offices under a single umbrella complex. Sathya Sai Central Trustee R J Ratnakar offered Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning buildings including Auditorium and other university infrastructure to accommodate the new Collectorate in Puttaparthi.

The state government has received as many as 350 objections from Hindupur opposing location of Puttaparthi and demanded relocation of district headquarters only at Hindupur while 330 letters from Dharmavaram demanded retaining of Dharmavaram as revenue division. Just 3 representations were received from Penukonda to declare Penukonda as the new district as also 3 more representations were received from Anantapur urging for merging of Ramagiri mandal in Anantapur revenue division.

There is also a discontentment in Anantapur region that post bifurcation of the district, it will be left with hardly any industrial presence while Penukonda and Hindupur have emerged as industrial centres. Still Penukonda is marching ahead in industrial development. The state government is planning new industrial projects only in Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency. Along with already established Kia Motors in Hindupur parliamentary constituency, hundreds of ancillary industries are likely to come up in that constituency.



Incidentally, all universities and other centres of learning are in Anantapur revenue division and all industries are located in Hindupur division. However, the proposed bifurcation of the district, into Anantapur and Hindupur, by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had meted out only injustice to Anantapur. All the industries will go to Hindupur district and all centres of higher learning will remain in Anantapur district. Besides, the youth of Anantapur district will have no chance to get jobs in industries as they will be treated as non-locals. The new Puttaparthy district youth who seek admissions in the three universities will also be treated as non-locals. This fear prevails in the minds of youth of both the parliamentary constituencies. In this context, the students and youth of Anantapur are urging MP Talari Rangaiah to use his good offices to get new industries to be established in Anantapur parliamentary constituency.

All India Students Federation state vice-president Johnson told The Hans India that there is not a single industry in Anantapur though the institutions of higher learning are located. He urged the local MLA and MP to strive for diversion of some of the new industrial projects to Anantapur parliamentary constituency before bifurcation of the district. So, also, anomalies on educational progress in the new district too need to be rectified.