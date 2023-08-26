Country needs Rahul’s leadership: PCC chief

APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju said Congress alone can develop India in all fields and ensure public welfare and Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is essential for the prosperity of the country.

Congress leaders and activists gave a warm welcome to Rudra Raju at Rajahmundry airport on Friday, who was on his way to Kakinada to attend a function in the honour of former Union Minister Mallipudi Mangapati Pallamraju.

Rudra Raju addressed party activists and leaders on this occasion. He criticised that the country is facing crisis in all spheres under the BJP rule.

He said that the policies of both Central and State governments are ruining the lives of common people, adding that only Congress, which knows the sufferings of the people and the soul of the country, can change this situation. Stating that after Bharat Jodo Yatra, the confidence of the people in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has increased, he called upon the Congress leaders to widely publicise the failures of the Narendra Modi government.

PCC State working president Sunkara Padmashri, State secretary Mulla Madhava Rao, Dr BR Ambedkar Konseema district Congress president Kamana Prabhakar, Rajahmundry city Congress president B Muralidhar, party leaders Arif, K Srinivas, Dr Vadayar, Bejawada Ranga Rao, Leelavati, Pullarao, Macharaiah, A Subhasini, M Satyanarayana,

Vardhan, Martin and Venkat were among those, who welcomed the APCC chief.