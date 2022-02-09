Court directs police to register cases against tahsildar, 3 other revenue staff

B Kotha Kota (Chittoor): Following the court's direction, B Kotha Kota police have registered cases against a tahsildar, revenue inspector (RI), VRO and surveyor on charges of tampering revenue records.

The revenue officials allegedly tampered the records to favour the persons who claimed a piece of land that was long back sold out by their father.

B Kothakota SI Rammohan said cases were registered against tahsildar Nirmala Devi, RI Srinivasulu, VRO Venkataraman and mandal surveyor Ayyappa Reddy.

Responding to the petition of Ameer Basha, son of Juleka Bee, Madanapalli II Additional District Court directed B Kothakota police to register cases against the four revenue personnel following which cases were filed against them under IPC sections including 166, 467, 468, 471, 420 and 34, the SI said.

He said the accused to favour the heirs of one Dasari Lakshmaiah who was no more, sent a report to Sub-Collector, Madanapalle, after tampering the documents, for handing over a piece of land that was already sold by Lakshmaiah.

Lakshmaiah, a resident of B Kotha Kota, sold out his 3.5-acre land bearing survey numbers 191/2 and 191/4 to Ibrahim Saheb of the same village who later sold the land to Juleka Bee in 1985. But Lakshmaiah's sons approached tahsildar Nirmala Devi to change the revenue records in their names to get the land that was long back sold by their father, he added.