Court orders 14 days remand for Kakani

Nellore: The Venkatagiri Magistrate Court on Monday ordered 14 days remand for YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for his alleged involvement in the illegal mining and transportation of Quartz.

Senior advocate A Kedhar argued the case on behalf of the government, while YSRCP legal cell president Rojareddy represented Govardhan Reddy.

After the conclusion of arguments, the magistrate delivered verdict and ordered 14 days remand for Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Nellore central prison.

Earlier in the wee hours of Monday, police brought Kakani Govardhan Reddy to Primary Health Center in Venkatachalam mandal and doctors conducted medical tests to know his health condition.

Later, the police reportedly questioned Kakani over his alleged involvement in the illegal mining and transportation of Quartz, in Venkatachalam police station.

After that police shifted him to the District Training Center before producing him in Venkatagiri magistrate court.

Meanwhile, former minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, YSRCP Nellore city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others condemned the arrest of Kakani Govardhan Reddy during a media conference. They stated that party will launch legal battle over this issue.

Scores of YSRCP activists gathered while police shifting Kakani to Nellore central prison on Monday evening.