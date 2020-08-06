Courts in Prakasam to hear arguments online

Ongole: Prakasam district judge P Venkata Jyothirmai announced that the courts in the district will hear the arguments through videoconferencing online. She said that following the orders of the High Court due to the Coronavirus, the parties are not able to attend the courts directly.

But with the videoconferencing mode, the cases will be called on for hearing and the petitioners and respondents can attend the case through the videoconference along with their lawyers. She added that the courts can also deliver the verdict in the cases in which the hearings are also complete.

She advised the parties to know the status of their cases by logging in at https://services.ecourts.gov.in/ from time to time and asked the people whose cases are pending in the courts to utilize the service.

The judge has interacted with the bar association president Boddu Bhaskara Rao, secretary Busi Nageswara Rao, senior lawyers Sivanageswara Rao, Gandhi, Brahmareddy, Pittala Lakshmaiah, Varakumari, Vasundhara and others through the videoconference and clarified the doubts expressed by them.