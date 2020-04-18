COVID-19 Patient No 7 discharged, shares how GHCCD Visakhapatnam motivated in recovering from virus

This story tells how hard the frontline staff are fighting in the war against the COVID-19 epidemic. Recognizing their matchless service, the entire nation appreciated and supported them by ringing a bell and lighting a candle.

Here in the success story of one of the patients discharged from Vizag. Patient No 7 (25, Male) from Visakhapatnam was tested positive with Coronavirus after returning from the UK and got admitted to GHCCD Visakhapatnam on March 21st.

On April 8th, he got cured of the COVID-19 and discharged from the hospital. In this context, he gives his review on how GHCCD Visakhapatnam motivated him in recovering from the virus while he was in the quarantine facility.

Thought the Twitter handle of the AP Health & FW Department, the patient testimonial was shared, where he said that " The treatment I underwent in GHCCD Visakhapatnam was incredible. Doctors and other medical professionals were with me at all times, motivating me in my fight against the virus.

I'm proud to say that on-field staff like ANMs, MDO and a few others are still following up and inquiring about my health. I thank the AP government for ensuring that I am truly cared for."





One of the patients discharged from Vizag gives his review on the hospitalisation & quarantine facility. Read to know more#APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/SpYq23dXul — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 17, 2020



