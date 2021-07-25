Covid cases on the rise in Kavali town

Nellore: Negligence of people and easing of curbs are now leading to spurt in Covid cases in Kavali town, the largest revenue division in the district with around one lakh population. Worried over the situation, officials revised the curfew restrictions from 6 pm to 6 am every day from Friday.

In fact, data says, 13 cases reported on July 16 and they were 67 on July 23. The situation has been creating tension among the local population as the number of cases were alarming since 53 cases reported on July 21, 57 on July 22 and 67 on July 23. As soon as cases were coming down, officials relaxed the norms and closed the quarantine centre located in TIDCO complex.

"The reason for increasing cases is simply that youngsters are not following Covid guidelines thinking cases are limited in number. They are also neglecting vaccination. Even infected persons are also moving along with normal people which is also another reason where volunteers should confine them to the households", said K Venugopala Rao from Janathapet area.

Medical professionals are expressing fears over the situation as the majority who visit the hospitals for treatment are with considerably reduced oxygen levels. They say some are joining at a saturation level of 45-50 giving scope for mandatory use of ventilators which indicates negligence after getting infection.