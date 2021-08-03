Covid third wave has arrived in East Godvari district?

Kakinada: Has the third wave arrived in East Godvari district? This is the question people are discussing these days with each other as the Covid cases are steadily rising in the district.

According to Medical and Health Department officials there are 3,601 registered active cases in the district and more than 300 to 400 positive cases are registered regularly. People are suspecting the recent spike in cases could be the indication of the third wave of Covid and are panicky.

Owing to the rainy season and change in the weather many people are getting fever, but, people are unable to distinguish between the ordinary fever due and fever due to Covid -19.

She said that the Covid cases are rising slowly in the district. She informed that many Covid patients are coming from Konaseema area and getting treatment in the GGH. She said they are also giving treatment to those patients coming from outside.

She pointed out that Covid cases are increasing for sheer violation of Covid -19 norms and hence the cases are abnormally increasing in the district. She also attributed rise in the Covid cases in view of people participating in great numbers in Jataras and festivals without following the Covid norms. Covid cases are also noticed among the vaccinated persons.

She said that the vaccinated persons are also taking Covid treatment in the GGH. Of course, there is no severity among the vaccinated patients, she added.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told "The Hans India" that that 50 containment zones have been established to prevent further increase of Covid cases. He said that 3,601 active cases have been registered and regularly more than 300 to 400 positive cases have been registered in the district.

He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain the Covid and create awareness among the people to follow the Covid protocol.

He advised the people to follow the Covid -19 protocols that maintain social distance wearing of masks, cleaning the hands with sanitizer and washing their hands with soaps cleanly. Every school should provide sanitizer and masks.

On the other hand, in spite of the rise in the Covid-19 cases people are apathetic and flouting the Covid - 19 norms by not wearing masks and keeping the physical distance. The people are found in crowds particularly in Rythu Bazaars and open markets in the district. Unfortunately, the district authorities have woefully failed to curb the crowds and create awareness regarding covid norms.

Another important factor is that the political leaders are often found to be resorting to dharnas and attracting a large number of people to boost up their political activities.

D. Subramanyam, said that many people found in a large numbers at tea stalls in rythu bazaars and markets who move about without following to Covid norms. A resident K. Savitramma said that officials should create an awareness regarding the types of fever and they should be able to note the difference between weather affected fever or Covid -19 fever. She wanted steps to be taken to prevent the impending third wave in the district.