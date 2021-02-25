Covid vaccination drive begins in Prakasam

Ongole: The Covid vaccination programme for the police personnel in Prakasam district started at the 29 vaccination centres set up in the district, including the Police Clinic at the district police office in Ongole on Wednesday.

Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal received the jab at the police clinic and said that they started the vaccination process to the police personnel who stood as the frontline warriors in the eradication of the deadly virus.

He advised the staff to follow the instructions of the Medical and Health department after taking the vaccination. He asked them not to worry as subtle changes may occur in the body as antibodies are being generated for around 28 days after the first dose of the vaccination. He ordered them to take precautions like wearing masks, washing hands and follow social distance even after receiving the shot.

The Additional SP (admin) B Ravichandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, AR Additional SP T Sivareddy, SB2 CI N Srikanth Babu, RIs and other officials also got vaccinated at the DPO and advised the staff not to believe in rumours about the vaccine. They advised officials to receive the jab as per their schedule.