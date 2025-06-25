CP attributes drop in crime rate to increased surveillance

Vijayawada: In a significant move to strengthen public safety, new CCTV cameras were installed at nine residential colonies under the jurisdiction of Patamata Police Station here. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao, and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu inaugurated the CC cameras at NAC Kalyana Mandapam.

These cameras are installed in CTO Colony, Kanakadurga Nagar, Sri Ramachandra Nagar, Subbarao Colony, Kamineni Nagar, Nagarjuna Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Currency Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu emphasised the importance of surveillance in modern policing.

He further said, “With the support of generous donors, we have installed 4,500 CCTV cameras so far across the district.” Commissioner said crime rate and road accidents decreased in Vijayawada city due to enhanced monitoring and visible policing. He said real-time traffic management through Astra Tool has also reduced traffic congestion across 83 major junctions.

The Commissioner said that surveillance systems installed between 2014 and 2019 had deteriorated due to poor maintenance, but have now been restored. “With technological upgrades including 24/7 drone surveillance and the revival of the Command Control Room, policing in Vijayawada has improved and crime rate decreased. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, marking one year since his swearing-in on Tuesday, lauded the initiative and the leadership of the Police Commissioner. “It is a proud moment to be part of such a public safety programme,” he added. The MP said police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu’s innovative use of technology, especially drones and surveillance systems, has significantly improved policing in the city and district.

During the event, philanthropists who contributed towards the CCTV installations were felicitated with traditional shawls.

DCP KGV Saritha, senior police officials, local residents, and public representatives and others attended the event.