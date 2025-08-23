CP inspects security arrangements for Dasara festivities

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, along with other police officials and engineers from Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam, reviewed the security arrangements being made in view of Dasara festivities begins next month. As part of this, the Commissioner on Friday visited the Canal road and inspected how barricading should be done and discussed the entry and exit routes to be made for the devotees.

Additionally, he inspected the areas around the Railway Station, Bus Stand, Padmavati Ghat, Bhavani and Punnami Ghats, and the queue lines arranged from Vinayaka Temple up to the main temple for devotees.

He also reviewed the exit routes after Darshan and advised officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure there are no issues for the devotees anywhere. He made suggestions regarding the arrangements at queue lines, ghats, parking areas, Prasadam counters, and other locations concerning security and crowd management. Vijayawada West Zone In-charge DCP G Ramakrishna, ACPs, Inspectors, engineers, and staff from the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam participated in this inspection.