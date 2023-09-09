CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu

CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna has condemned the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu. After voting to power, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had focused on revenge politics, rather than state development, stated.

He said that it was the worst thing and added that Jagan was harassing many opposition leaders by registering cases against them. He also condemned the arrests of TDP leaders across the state. This is the culmination of the Jagan government's harassment of the opposition. He further opined that this type of actions will definitely backfire to CM Jagan. K Rama Krishna appealed to the public to condemn this type of suppression against the opposition parties.







