CPI files complaint against volunteers

Rajamahendravaram: CPI general meeting was held at the party office in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday under the chairmanship of District Assistant Secretary K Rambabu.

Later, CPI leaders met Additional Commissioner and presented a petition along with the list of volunteers working in favour of YSRCP in various wards and demanded action against them. Meanwhile, the town planning authorities have tried to remove the labour union flag (May Day flag pole) which has been installed for 50 years at Tadithota Centre.

CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu criticised that ward and village volunteers are working like YSRCP activists.

CPI city secretary V Kondalarao, leaders Navaroji, Chintalapudi Sunil, K Srinivas, S Ramanamma and others were present.