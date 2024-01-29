CPI holds dharna at RDO office in Badvel demanding houses for disabled

The CPI district executive members held a large-scale dharna at the local RDO office in Badvel town to demand housing for disabled individuals. The chief guest at the dharna was V Veerasekhar, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) district executive.

He stated that there are around 200 disabled individuals in Badwel town who lack housing and called for the allocation of three acres of agricultural land in rural areas. Veerasekhar warned that if the authorities do not respond to the concerns of the disabled, they will organize larger demonstrations and potentially engage in land struggles. Various other CPI members and leaders of the disabled association, including Rafi, Qadir, Shinu Subbaraidu, and more, also participated in the program.







