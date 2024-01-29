Live
- Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP-RSS
- GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared
- Futuristic innovations changing the whisky market in 2024
- Delhi HC orders WhatsApp, Telegram to remove fraudulent groups misusing VC firms' trademarks
- Raj govt fixes website bugs exposing residents’ sensitive Jan Aadhaar info
- Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum
- MVA calls Nitish Kumar ‘biggest Palturam’; exit won’t impact INDIA bloc
- Calcutta High Court allows termination of rape victim's 23-week pregnancy
- Bajaj Finance Q3 net grows to Rs 3,177.39 crore
Just In
CPI holds dharna at RDO office in Badvel demanding houses for disabled
The CPI district executive members held a large-scale dharna at the local RDO office in Badvel town to demand housing for disabled individuals.
The CPI district executive members held a large-scale dharna at the local RDO office in Badvel town to demand housing for disabled individuals. The chief guest at the dharna was V Veerasekhar, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) district executive.
He stated that there are around 200 disabled individuals in Badwel town who lack housing and called for the allocation of three acres of agricultural land in rural areas. Veerasekhar warned that if the authorities do not respond to the concerns of the disabled, they will organize larger demonstrations and potentially engage in land struggles. Various other CPI members and leaders of the disabled association, including Rafi, Qadir, Shinu Subbaraidu, and more, also participated in the program.