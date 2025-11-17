CPI leader Raja calls for comprehensive electoral reforms

Vijayawada: CPI national general secretary D. Raja on Sunday stressed the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms in the country, citing what he described as the “questionable functioning” of the Constitutional Election Commission.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press programme organised by the AP Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) at the Vijayawada Press Club, he alleged that the Election Commission had caused several complications during the Bihar elections.

Raja criticised the Commission for imposing stringent conditions such as mandating submission of parents’ birth certificates for voter registration, due to which a large number of eligible citizens were unable to register as voters. He added that the Bihar election results were disappointing for the INDIA bloc parties and said the alliance must conduct a thorough self-review.

Expressing deep concern over the current national scenario, Raja said India was passing through a complex phase where the Constitution and democracy were under threat. He criticised the BJP-led Central government for releasing a postal stamp commemorating the RSS centenary, calling it ironic since the RSS had never participated in the freedom struggle. He further stated that the RSS does not even possess formal registration and therefore carries no legal accountability.

Raja condemned the organisation for “boasting about patriotism and the freedom movement” despite never having respected the Constitution or the national flag. He alleged that the RSS–BJP combine was attempting to establish a “Hindu Rashtra” by securing major electoral victories—an outcome he described as deeply concerning for a nation whose Constitution was drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar. He added that the RSS had never accepted the constitutional principles of fraternity, equality and unity.

Highlighting the weakening of parliamentary functioning, Raja warned that democracy cannot survive if the country’s highest legislative body does not operate effectively. He also criticised the growing nexus between communal political parties and corporate forces, citing the handing over of public-sector units, including the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, to corporates as evidence.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks after the Bihar results that “West Bengal is next,” Raja said such statements undermine federal principles and target sensitive states. With elections scheduled in 2026 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, he alleged that “sinister efforts” were already underway to influence political landscapes in those states.

In this context, Raja called for the unification of all secular, Left and democratic forces to safeguard the Indian Constitution and democracy.

Vijayawada Press Club president Kanchala Jayaraj presided over the meeting. APUWJ city unit president Chava Ravi, secretary Darama Venkateswara Rao, IJU member Sheikh Babu, Saamna State General Secretary Ch. Ramanareddy and Press Club Secretary Dasari Nagaraju were also present.