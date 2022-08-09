CPI leaders bring issues of NTR hospital to fore

Anakapalli: The CPI leaders appealed to the IT minister Gudivada Amarnath to allocate medical staff as per the rules. They demanded that sufficient number of doctors, nursing staff, technicians and paramedical staff should be appointed to provide better medical services to the patients. Similarly, they appealed to the minister to consider repairing of all the equipments along with the CT scan machine and provide necessary services to the patients.

The CPI leaders mentioned that the hospital is located adjacent to the national highway and receives a number of accident cases regularly. They said that Trauma facility in the hospital should be improved. They alleged that the 100-bed hospitals were upgraded into 200 but no medical staff was allocated to these hospitals to match the capacity. The hospital has no specialist doctor and critical cases are being referred to the King George hospital, they added. The CPI leaders said the NTR government hospital receives huge inflow from around 15 mandals.

Responding to their issues, the minister said the issues would be brought into the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured that he would resolve them.

Later, a memorandum listing the issues was handed over to the minister. CPI leaders YN Bhadram, K Laxman, T Venkateswara Rao and M Satyanarayana were present.