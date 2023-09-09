CPI to launch ‘Save India – Change India’ campaign

TIRUPATI: CPI general secretary D Raja said that they will go to the people with ‘Save India – Change India’ slogan.

Sab ka Sath - Sab ka Vikas has remained for name sake which cannot be found anywhere in the country. He addressed a public meeting here on Friday on the occasion of the conclusion of CPI bus yatra in the State.

Addressing the gathering, Raja said that Rs 15 lakh crore of people’s money was looted by corrupt businessmen and they fled the country. “I am questioning Prime Minister Modi from Tirupati whether any discussions on people’s issues are being held in the Parliament. The special session of the Parliament is a time waste process as there is no room for addressing people’s problems. Modi has been making heavy weather in the name of G-20 summit,” he maintained.

PM Modi has been saying that everyone in the world is one family but why is he not responding on the Manipur issue, the CPI leader asked. The Prime Minister has been killing democracy, Raja alleged.

“Can he say what is meant by One Nation – One Election,” he questioned. BJP and RSS policies have been causing concern among the people of the country.

“What is wrong in Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanathana Dharma? I am ready for a debate in New Delhi on his comments. Anyone can come for the debate including Amit Shah. The BJP has distorted Udhayanidhi’s comments. Had the BJP leaders read Ambedkar’s Constitution, they might have understood the Sanatana Dharma, he commented.

CPI national secretary K Narayana alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the man behind ganja sales in the State. There was hatred for both Modi and Jagan among people.

Why are the YSRCP MPs not questioning seeking sanction of the Special Category Status. He said the CPI will work for the defeat of the political parties which extend support to the BJP.

Referring to the newly constituted TTD Trust Board, he said when liquor is prohibited at Tirumala, how liquor case accused can be in the Trust Board.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said that the bus yatra was held from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati and nowhere have they seen any development.

No new industries have come up in AP while the existing industries have been going out of the State. The highways all along the State were completely damaged. Though Jagan assured that he will not hike power tariff, so far the charges were increased seven times and levied an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on people through various taxes.

Earlier, the party held a rally from SV High School to the meeting venue at Nehru municipal high school in Tirupati. CPI leaders P Harinath Reddy, P Murali, J Viswanath and others were present.