CPI to stage protest over alleged land grabs

Anantapur: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced a large-scale protest at the Collectorate later this March against alleged land encroachments and irregularities in Anantapur city, purportedly involving supporters of the ruling |party MLA.

Addressing a press conference at the CPI district office, State Secretariat member K Jagadish said the party would organise the agitation along with affected residents whose lands, houses and plots were allegedly encroached upon.

He stated that several victims had approached the party office, alleging forcible occupations and illegal monetary demands.

Jagadish alleged that irregularities were continuing unchecked in various departments, including municipal administration, town planning, mining and police, and claimed corruption had become widespread.

He said the party would bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and demand corrective measures.

He further criticised the State government over alleged failure to curb ganja circulation, illegal betting, gambling and belt shops, claiming these activities were affecting youth and public safety. Calling upon party workers to prepare for the upcoming local body elections, Jagadish urged them to gear up to contest as corporators, councillors, MPTCs, ZPTCs and sarpanches across the district.

CPI leaders Jaffer, Narayanaswamy, Mallikarjuna and Rajareddy were present at the meeting.