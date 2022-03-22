CPM holds dharna demanding implementation of HC judgement

Tulluru (Guntur): Despite the restrictions by the police, the CPM leaders on Monday took out a rally in Tulluru, demanding the implementation of Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement and construction of capital city of Amaravati.

They went to the CRDA office to submit a memorandum, where the police stopped and arrested them. Police shifted the arrested leaders to police station. People from various villages gathered before the police station and demanded the release of the leaders.

CPM leaders Ch Babu Rao, Pasham Rama Rao, M Ravi, Bhagyaraju, JAC leader Martin, Sivasankar, Venkata Reddy, E Rama Rao, Sundar Rao, Anjaneyulu, Venkatesh, Babu and others were among those arrested.

Addressing the people, Babu Rao criticised that the State government did not take any action on the judgement issued by the AP High Court even after two weeks. Moreover, the Ministers and MLAs were making contradictory statements, which are highly objectionable, he noted.

The CPM leader demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a statement on the capital city in Assembly without any delay and to hold talks with Amaravati farmers and people in the implementation of HC judgment. He took strong exception about increasing the salaries of Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and people's representatives, but not to the pensioners.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide employment to farmers and farm workers, who lost livelihood after their lands were taken for the capital city.

"The farmers should be handed over the fully developed plots after providing necessary infrastructure," Babu Rao demanded.