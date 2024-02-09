  • Menu
CPM leaders attends court for hearing of case

The leaders of the CPM party, P. Shankarrao, Indira Vemireddy, and Lakshmi Naidu, attended the court hearing of CR no. 211/2021

The leaders of the CPM party, P. Shankarrao, Indira Vemireddy, and Lakshmi Naidu, attended the court hearing of CR no. 211/2021, where they questioned the government's delay in filing the case four years and protested infront of the Bobbili Municipal Office.

They demanded the government to cancel the property tax and garbage tax immediately as they believe these taxes are unfair to the public. Additionally, they called for the cancellation of any illegal cases against the protestors.

