CPM slams US–Israel strike on Iran, demands clarity from parties

Vijayawada: CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu strongly condemned the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, terming it “unprovoked and unjustified.” He demanded that the TDP–Jana Sena Party alliance and YSRCP clearly spell their stand on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at Balotsav Bhavan here on Tuesday, Raghavulu, along with CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, said the attack poses a serious threat to global peace and economic stability. He warned that the escalating conflict could have far-reaching consequences for the world economy, including India, particularly in areas such as oil prices and trade.

Raghavulu questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interaction with Israeli leadership and asked whether the Centre had prior knowledge of the strike. He criticised the Union government for not clarifying its position and accused it of failing to uphold India’s independent foreign policy stance.

He also faulted the TDP, an NDA ally, for not exerting pressure on the Centre, and criticised the YSRCP for remaining silent. Stating that Iran has historically been a friendly nation to India, he said silence at such a critical juncture was unacceptable. He alleged that the attack disrupted ongoing diplomatic efforts and described strikes on civilian establishments as inhuman. Raghavulu announced that CPM would hold a protest rally in New Delhi on March 24 against the Centre’s “anti-people policies,” including the labour codes and other legislations affecting workers and farmers.Srinivasa Rao condemned the alleged midnight arrests of Anganwadi workers protesting for wage hikes and demanded their immediate release.

He also raised concerns over public health and sanitation, urging the government to ensure safe drinking water and preventive measures against seasonal diseases.