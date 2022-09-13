CPM to launch anti-people policies drive from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the anti-people policies implemented by the BJP-led NDA government, the CPM is all set to launch a campaign from September 14 to 27 in Andhra Pradesh, said CPM former state secretary P Madhu. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he said there was an anti-BJP political atmosphere prevailing in the country.

Madhu said the BJP was the cause of the capital dispute in the state and that the party should be distanced from farmers' mahapadayatra. The CPM is against the government's decision to have three capitals in the state and accepts Amaravati as the capital of AP, the former MP mentioned. Farmers and people of the state are suffering due to lack of capital for the past eight years and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should put an end to the problem, opined Madhu.

Further Madhu appealed to the TDP and Jana Sena to raise voice against the government's policies. He alleged that the Congress party is being sold and half of the party's MPs have been sold to the BJP. CPM Visakhapatnam district secretary M Jaggu Naidu and K Lokanatham participated in the press conference.