CPS employees urged to make 3rd phase of ‘Chaitanya Yatra’ a success

Tirupati: AP CPS Employees Association (APSCPSEA) associate president Chirla Kiran has called upon CPS employees across State to ensure grand success of third phase of ‘Chaitanya Yatra’ being held to demand abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, he said political parties have long used the State’s 3.5 lakh CPS employees as a ladder to power, only to neglect them after assuming office. The yatra, he said, was launched to unite CPS employees and draw the government’s attention to their plight.

Kiran explained that the yatra is being conducted across all 26 districts in three phases.

The first phase covered Chittoor to Nandyal, and the second phase stretched from Nellore to West Godavari, during which delegations met district collectors to convey their concerns. The third phase will be held from December 6 to 10, covering Konaseema to Srikakulam.

He stated that since the implementation of CPS, problems have only multiplied while no government or official has offered meaningful solutions. Against this backdrop, Kiran urged CPS employees from all corners of the state to participate in large numbers and strengthen the movement. APCPSEA leaders Vankeepuram Pavan, V Muralimohan Reddy, B Chalapathi, G Rekha and others participated.